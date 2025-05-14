700 youth in Bengaluru trained in AI: Capgemini, Nasscom drive skilling push

BENGALURU: At least 700 underprivileged youths in Bengaluru and the Delhi-NCR region have been trained and certified through the ‘AI for Skilling’ programme, an initiative by Capgemini in partnership with the Nasscom Foundation.

The programme, implemented in Bengaluru and Delhi NCR, is designed to provide 200-hour training, comprising over 140 hours of technical instruction and more than 60 hours of soft skills development.

The initiative builds on Capgemini’s Digital Academy programme. It aims to make students more upskilled, so that it becomes easier for them to get employment.

CEO of Capgemini-India, Ashwin Yardi, said, “Through Capgemini’s digital academy, in partnership with Nasscom Foundation, we are bridging the digital divide— equipping the youth with industry-relevant AI and technology skills for meaningful careers.”

CEO of Nasscom Foundation Jyoti Sharma said, “Our collaboration with Capgemini, under the AI for Skilling initiative, reflects our shared vision of an inclusive digital economy, where marginalised youth have the opportunity to participate and break barriers to AI access. By enabling future-ready skills and focusing on foundational, core work skills, we are investing in the potential of India’s youth to fully embrace evolving digital opportunities.”