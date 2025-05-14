Bangalore Development Authority promises to complete basic infrastructure in KG Layout

BENGALURU: Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Tuesday held a meeting with the allottees of new sites in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout on providing basic infrastructure facilities.

The meeting was held after the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) prodded the BDA. In the meeting, it was informed that the authority has already provided basic infrastructure in the layout, such as roads, electricity, underground drainage, drinking water, Sewage Treatment Plant, electric substation, parks, and other essential amenities.

The allottees were told that about 90 per cent of the work in the layout has already been implemented and steps would be taken to complete the remaining 10 percent of the work. Regarding the acquisition of 550 acres of land scattered in various portions of the layout, landowners had filed petitions in the High Court.

The court had given the BDA a three-month period to settle the matter. Accordingly, representations were received from the landowners. After reviewing them, the authority rejected the requests to drop from the layout plan, stating that the land is essential for the continuity of basic infrastructure and the planned development of the layout.

The process of land acquisition in the layout is ongoing. Recognising the delays caused by the ongoing court case, the authority assured the site allottees that steps would be taken to expedite the completion of the work. “In eight weeks, the land acquisition will be completed for the continuation of basic infrastructure services in those patch of lands,” said N Jayaram, BDA Commissioner.

The meeting witnessed commotion when one Suryakiran began raising irrelevant questions against the authority. On questioning an official authorisation letter to represent the allottees, he left the meeting along with all the allottees. Engineer Member, Deputy Commissioner (Land Acquisition), Engineering Officers, Executive Engineers, legal representatives, and senior officials of the Authority were also present in the meeting.