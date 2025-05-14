CM Siddaramaiah, ministers busy touring districts ahead of Sadhana Samavesha

BENGALURU: Ahead of Sadhana Samavesha, the state government’s celebration to mark two years in office to be held at Hospet in Vijayanagar district on May 20, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his ministers are busy touring the state.

The ministers, all of them senior, have been given the task of identifying underprivileged people staying in tandas and hadis. On May 20, they will be given title deeds for their properties, along with identifying their settlements as revenue villages.

The ministers and senior legislators have been given the specific task of interacting with the beneficiaries, officials and leaders at 64 Assembly constituencies, where a large number of people are staying in such settlements. These underprivileged people, who number around one lakh across the state, will be given property title deeds to mark the government’s two-year anniversary.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has given the task of identifying and talking to the beneficiaries to senior ministers, including Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Santosh Lad, Krishna Byre Gowda, NS Boseraju and others. Each minister has to cover one to two Assembly segments.