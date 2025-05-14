CM Siddaramaiah, ministers busy touring districts ahead of Sadhana Samavesha

BENGALURU: Ahead of Sadhana Samavesha, the state government’s celebration to mark two years in office to be held at Hospet in Vijayanagar district on May 20, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his ministers are busy touring the state.
The ministers, all of them senior, have been given the task of identifying underprivileged people staying in tandas and hadis. On May 20, they will be given title deeds for their properties, along with identifying their settlements as revenue villages.
The ministers and senior legislators have been given the specific task of interacting with the beneficiaries, officials and leaders at 64 Assembly constituencies, where a large number of people are staying in such settlements. These underprivileged people, who number around one lakh across the state, will be given property title deeds to mark the government’s two-year anniversary.
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has given the task of identifying and talking to the beneficiaries to senior ministers, including Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Santosh Lad, Krishna Byre Gowda, NS Boseraju and others. Each minister has to cover one to two Assembly segments.
They will hold meetings with officials and discuss giving title deeds to beneficiaries. The ministers have been told to complete the meetings by May 15.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other top party leaders are expected to take part in the Hospet event. While Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has been given the overall charge of the event, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has been given the responsibility of getting the beneficiaries from different parts of the state to Hospet.
Congress sources said this is a government and not a party event. But it is a prestige issue for both the party and the government, they added.
“This is why senior ministers and leaders have been sent to different parts of the state. The deadline of May 15 to complete the process is to give enough time for the authorities to prepare the title deeds,” the sources said.