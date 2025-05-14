Ejipura flyover work gains pace, Minister Ramalinga Reddy says 50 per cent work done

BENGALURU: With over 250 precast segments of the 2.5-kilometre Ejipura flyover already erected, Transport Minister and BTM Layout MLA Ramalinga Reddy stated that the project has gained momentum, as the land acquisition process is nearing completion. He said that 50 per cent of the project is already completed.

Reddy said, “Officials have apprised that of 726 concrete slabs, 291 have been erected, and another 220 precast slabs are ready and being fixed. Adhering to strict directions that the project has to be completed, the company is doing its work, and BBMP chief engineer Raghavendra Prasad is monitoring the project.”

Prasad said a new team comprising his deputies Chandrashekhar, executive engineers Sandesh Shetty and Ranjith, and assistant executive engineers from the quality and control wing, are monitoring the project. “Work is being monitored both online and offline.