Ejipura flyover work gains pace, Minister Ramalinga Reddy says 50 per cent work done

BENGALURU: With over 250 precast segments of the 2.5-kilometre Ejipura flyover already erected, Transport Minister and BTM Layout MLA Ramalinga Reddy stated that the project has gained momentum, as the land acquisition process is nearing completion. He said that 50 per cent of the project is already completed.
Reddy said, “Officials have apprised that of 726 concrete slabs, 291 have been erected, and another 220 precast slabs are ready and being fixed. Adhering to strict directions that the project has to be completed, the company is doing its work, and BBMP chief engineer Raghavendra Prasad is monitoring the project.”
Prasad said a new team comprising his deputies Chandrashekhar, executive engineers Sandesh Shetty and Ranjith, and assistant executive engineers from the quality and control wing, are monitoring the project. “Work is being monitored both online and offline.
We have installed cameras to track the progress. Apart from lifting and erection of precast slabs, the engineers have also taken up median, asphalt and footpath work, which is being done simultaneously with the flyover,” said the chief engineer.
The engineer informed that the land acquisition problem has been solved, with St John’s Medical College and Hospital and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIOA) agreeing in principle to give the land required for the project.
“A stretch of 5,999sqm starting from St John’s Hospital Road to Sarjapura will be acquired to build piers and columns. Similarly, 917sqm at IIOA that falls on the right side of Kendriya Sadan will be acquired. Hospital officials have asked for compensation. Similarly, four properties covering 623sqm at the free left turn side in Madivala and 32 private properties measuring 986.28sqm near Ejipura have been proposed for acquisition,” said Prasad.
The engineer added that once land acquisition is done, work will go on smoothly and by December, the project will be ready.