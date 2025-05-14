Fake post claiming RSS-backed attack on Col Sofiya Qureshi’s family deleted after police warning

BELAGAVI: A fake post on X alleging that Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's family in Karnataka’s Konnur was attacked by RSS-supporting Hindus and forced to relocate was deleted after police intervened.

The fake post comes in the wake of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi gaining widespread attention following the Operation Sindoor briefings.

Belagavi SP Bheemashankar Guled has clarified that the post is fake, and that the police found during an investigation that the X account holder is from British Columbia, Canada.

“The police are standing firmly with Sofiya’s family,” he said.

The post was deleted following police intervention, and they have written to X for further assistance in the case, he added.

The SP said that soon after the Social Media Monitoring Cell of Belagavi alerted him about the fake post on X created by @uddinanis867, he responded to the post in his capacity as the SP of Belagavi, declaring it fake news and warning that action would be taken against the user if the post was not removed immediately, after which the post was deleted.