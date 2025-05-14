Fake post claiming RSS-backed attack on Col Sofiya Qureshi’s family deleted after police warning

BELAGAVI: A fake post on X alleging that Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's family in Karnataka’s Konnur was attacked by RSS-supporting Hindus and forced to relocate was deleted after police intervened.
The fake post comes in the wake of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi gaining widespread attention following the Operation Sindoor briefings.
Belagavi SP Bheemashankar Guled has clarified that the post is fake, and that the police found during an investigation that the X account holder is from British Columbia, Canada.
“The police are standing firmly with Sofiya’s family,” he said.
The post was deleted following police intervention, and they have written to X for further assistance in the case, he added.
The SP said that soon after the Social Media Monitoring Cell of Belagavi alerted him about the fake post on X created by @uddinanis867, he responded to the post in his capacity as the SP of Belagavi, declaring it fake news and warning that action would be taken against the user if the post was not removed immediately, after which the post was deleted.
"After a preliminary inquiry, we found that the handle belongs to @uddinanis867, who is a resident of Canada. His X account is verified with a blue tick. We have sought some information from X officially. If the account holder is an Indian citizen, we will file an FIR against him," said Guled.
“Breaking: Disturbing attack on Muslim Indian Army officer’s family. Col. Sofiya Qureshi, the newly appointed spokesperson of the Indian Army, has become the latest target of RSS-led hate. According to credible sources, Sofiya’s family home in Belagavi (Konnur village) was attacked around 3 am by RSS extremists. Her son Sameer was brutally assaulted. The attackers searched for her daughter Hanima, who was fortunately in Delhi at the time,” the post had claimed.
The fake post further added: “The Indian Army has reportedly restricted Col. Sofiya’s movement, and her entire family has been moved to Delhi for safety, as her name is now allegedly on the RSS hit list.”