Girls outshine boys in CBSE Class 10, 12 results yet again in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results of Class 12 and 10 examinations on Tuesday.

The pass percentage for Class 12 is 88.39 and Class 10 is 93.66. Amongst the 17 regions, the Bengaluru region, which covers Karnataka, claimed the fourth position in Class 12 with 95.95 pass percentage.

In Class 10, Bengaluru achieved a pass percentage of 98.90, at the third position.

Of the 21,664 students from Karnataka who appeared for Class 12, 20,786 passed. Girls continued their legacy in scoring the highest with 96.90 pass percentage, compared to boys with 95.14 pass percentage.

A total of 93,017 students from the state appeared for Class 10 CBSE Board examinations out of which 91,996 passed. Girls outshined boys with a pass percentage of 99.46 while boys scored a pass percentage of 98.43.