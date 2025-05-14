Girls outshine boys in CBSE Class 10, 12 results yet again in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results of Class 12 and 10 examinations on Tuesday.
The pass percentage for Class 12 is 88.39 and Class 10 is 93.66. Amongst the 17 regions, the Bengaluru region, which covers Karnataka, claimed the fourth position in Class 12 with 95.95 pass percentage.
In Class 10, Bengaluru achieved a pass percentage of 98.90, at the third position.
Of the 21,664 students from Karnataka who appeared for Class 12, 20,786 passed. Girls continued their legacy in scoring the highest with 96.90 pass percentage, compared to boys with 95.14 pass percentage.
A total of 93,017 students from the state appeared for Class 10 CBSE Board examinations out of which 91,996 passed. Girls outshined boys with a pass percentage of 99.46 while boys scored a pass percentage of 98.43.
Students can access their results online via platforms like DigiLocker, UMANG app, and the official CBSE websites.
Additionally, the CBSE announced to arrange a post-result annual psychological counselling for parents and students with a team of 65 qualified professionals to deliver remote and telecounseling assistance for parents and students through the helpline number 1800-11-8004 from anywhere across India.
In addition to tele-counseling, this toll-free number offers centralized support,valuable information, and practical tips for coping with result-related stress through Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) mode.
Pass Percentage (Karnataka)
2024
Class 12- 96.95
Class 10- 99.26
2025
Class 12- 95.95
Class 10-98.90