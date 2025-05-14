Karnataka govt to grant land titles, convert hamlets into revenue villages

VIJAYAPURA: The Karnataka government is taking decisive steps to provide land ownership rights to residents of undocumented settlements such as Tandas and Hattis, with a comprehensive plan to convert these land titles into revenue villages, said Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.

Addressing the media before chairing a review meeting at the DC’s office here on Tuesday, Gowda said these hamlets are being occupied by many nomadic and semi-nomadic groups, and the government wishes to convert them into revenue villages by legalising them and giving title deeds to the residents.

He announced that land title distribution, which was left incomplete during the previous BJP regime, will be completed this year. “The Congress government has been making efforts for two years to find a solution for the residents. It will end uncertainty among them, as they will have clear ownership documents,” the minister said.

He said the previous government issued 72,000 land titles, but failed to cover all beneficiaries. “We have already issued 36,000 titles under our jurisdiction and prepared titles for one lakh more families,” he stated.

Highlighting the ongoing digitisation drive, the minister said that 20 crore pages of land records have been computerised, and work is under way to digitise an additional 70 crore pages. This digitisation, he noted, will curb illegality and ensure that land records are easily accessible.

“Our aim is to make people’s records available at the fingertips,” he added. Gowda also revealed that over 52 lakh cases of agricultural land are still in the names of deceased persons. Efforts are being made to update inheritance records and speed up overall development work in the state.