Karnataka unhappy over failure to get irrigation project grants

BENGALURU: Karnataka has expressed displeasure over failing to get grants from the Union government for its irrigation projects. State Policy and Planning Commission Vice-Chairman BR Patil and the State’s representative in Delhi TB Jayachandra, on Tuesday discussed the state’s projects and the Union government’s grants for the year 2024-25 and 2025-26 for Karnataka.

Officials from the Water Resources, RDPR, PWD, Commerce and Industries, Urban Development and Minor Irrigation departments who attended the meeting, discussed Central government-sponsored projects, fund sharing between the State and Union governments and other issues.

Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta said the Union government has allocated funds for railway projects and there is no issue with railway projects as well as national highways.

However, he said grants announced for water resources and minor irrigation departments are long pending and have not been released. The Union government announced the Upper Bhadra Project as a ‘national project’, but the required grant of Rs 5,600 crore was not released.

The officer said the Telangana government has reacted positively to the Krishna and Tungabhadra projects, whereas the Andhra Pradesh government has not.