Political fever in Karnataka's Gangavathi hots up after Reddy’s disqualification

KOPPAL: Political permutations and combinations are on the rise in Koppal district, after the disqualification of Gangavathi MLA G Janardhana Reddy.
BJP leaders are vying to field a strong candidate to secure the seat, buoyed by the response for the party’s recent Janakrosh Yatra. The line of aspirants for a ticket for the impending election is only growing, with certain BJP sources suggesting that Reddy’s wife Aruna, is likely to contest. Congress has also set its eyes on the constituency, confident of the successes of its five guarantee schemes.
Reddy was a minister in the first BJP government, when BS Yediyurappa was the CM. In 2023, he won as MLA from Gangavathi, from a party he floated -- Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha -- only to rejoin the BJP in March 2024.
Now, the post of MLA for Gangavathi lies vacant, following the disqualification of Reddy, who was convicted by a special CBI court in an illegal mining case. Aruna is now a strong contender, though lacking major prior political experience. She also lost the latest Lok Sabha polls. Aruna has, however, handled many elections, alongside Reddy, former MP Karadi Sanganna, BJP leader Paranna Munavalli, and former MLC HR Srinath.
At the same time, a member of the prominent Hitnal family is also emerging as a strong aspirant from the Congress camp. Sources said the Hitnal family has already sent across a message to the high command to consider one of their names, should Iqbal Ansari, who lost to Reddy in 2023, decides not to contest this time.
It may be noted that two members of the Hitnal family are already an MP and MLA, in Koppal. At present, however, none of the leaders from both the parties wish to react to any speculation, while they await decisions from their respective top brass.