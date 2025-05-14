Political fever in Karnataka's Gangavathi hots up after Reddy’s disqualification

KOPPAL: Political permutations and combinations are on the rise in Koppal district, after the disqualification of Gangavathi MLA G Janardhana Reddy.

BJP leaders are vying to field a strong candidate to secure the seat, buoyed by the response for the party’s recent Janakrosh Yatra. The line of aspirants for a ticket for the impending election is only growing, with certain BJP sources suggesting that Reddy’s wife Aruna, is likely to contest. Congress has also set its eyes on the constituency, confident of the successes of its five guarantee schemes.

Reddy was a minister in the first BJP government, when BS Yediyurappa was the CM. In 2023, he won as MLA from Gangavathi, from a party he floated -- Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha -- only to rejoin the BJP in March 2024.