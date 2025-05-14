SC survey enumerators flood helpline with software snag complaints in Karnataka

BENGALURU: In what is turning out to be a rocky rollout for the much-anticipated Scheduled Caste survey, which started less than ten days ago, reports are pouring in of major technical glitches and a severe manpower crunch that have left citizens fuming and surveyors worrying.

Sources revealed that the survey, which is crucial for understanding the socio-economic status of Scheduled Castes, has been plagued by server crashes and software slowdowns, leading to massive delays in data collection.

Sluggish pace

Residents from many places voiced frustration over the sluggish pace with many questioning the preparedness of the system.

“If this is how they’re conducting the survey that is so important, how can we trust the results,” asked an exasperated respondent.

Sources said that enumerators on the ground are helpless and are facing angry residents while grappling with faulty apps and overloaded servers.

A senior officer from the Social Welfare Department said, “There was a problem and there were many calls from surveyors. The calls went up to 200, with many complaining about software issues. The problem was bad three days ago, but now they say it has been solved.

The problem was on a Friday evening and Saturday, when we received many complaints from enumerators and field staff. The number of complaints has come down drastically and today (Tuesday) it is bare minimum.” While officials claim the situation is now under control, many remain sceptical about the survey’s accuracy and credibility.