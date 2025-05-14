Sonu Nigam’s petition to be heard by Karnataka HC on May 15

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the petition filed by popular singer Sonu Nigam to May 15. The singer has challenged the first information report registered against him for allegedly making an objectionable statement recently during a music concert in the city when a group of audience demanded a Kannada song to be sung.

A vacation bench of Justice Shivashankar Amarannavar adjourned the hearing while directing the petitioner’s counsel to rectify office objections raised by the registry.

The crime was registered against Sonu Nigam following a complaint filed by one Dharma Raj Ananthaiah with Avalahalli police in Bengaluru city on May 2, alleging that the statement of the accused not only hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas but also caused distress to them.