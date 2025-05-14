Urban areas in Karnataka may get more rain this monsoon

BENGALURU: At a time when the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a 5% above normal rainfall this south-west monsoon across India, weather officials in Karnataka have cautioned more rain for south-interior Karnataka, especially in urban pockets like Bengaluru, owing to local weather convections.

The monsoon is likely to hit the Kerala coast on May 27, five days earlier than its normal onset date of June 1. Director of IMD-Bengaluru N Puviarasan told The New Indian Express that the long-range forecast has been issued for the entire country based on global climatology factors. Excess rainfall has been predicted over south interior Karnataka.The local effects--increasing heat islands and urbanisation— will also play a role in the amount of rainfall.

Puviarasan further said that rising temperatures also play a crucial role in influencing rainfall. Last year, the maximum temperature recorded in Bengaluru was around 36 degrees Celsius in May. This year, it is hovering around 33 degrees Celsius. At the moment, pre-monsoon showers are very good in most parts of Karnataka, but not so much in Bengaluru.