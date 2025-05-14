Will clear Rs 32K crore dues in three months, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar tells contractors

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Contractors Association has alleged that the state government owes contractors Rs 32,000 crore in pending bills. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has assured to clear the dues in the next two to three months. Shivakumar had convened the meeting with the members of the Contractors’ Association on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the association president Manjunath said they have explained to the DCM the issues faced by the contractors. He said they have appealed to government to release and clear pending bills of small contractors.

The DCM, he said, has assured to pay the dues based on seniority among the small contractors. Manjunath said the mistakes that are made by officials while clearing bills are not known to the the CM or ministers. “We have convened this to the Deputy CM and explained the internal issues,” he said. Shivakumar said he is going to talk to the Chief Minister and clear their pending bills.

“This meeting has been fruitful. Deputy CM has told us to contact him if there is any issue ,” he said. Manjunath said Shivakumar is aware of the blunders by officials during the BJP regime too. “He has assured to rectify this. We want small contractors to get relief,” he added. The association had written a letter to the Deputy CM about their issues and he had invited them to meet in person.