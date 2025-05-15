BEML’s 2,100th metro coach flagged off by Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

BENGALURU: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav flagged off the 2,100th Metro coach developed by Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) from its Bengaluru facility on Wednesday. He also handed over the land allotment letter to BEML CMD Shantanu Roy for a new Rs 1,800 crore rail manufacturing unit at Umeria in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh has approved 60.063 hectares for this state-of-the-art facility, which will manufacture rolling stock for rail and urban mobility projects. This move is expected to boost regional industry and generate jobs, BEML said in a statement.

Speaking at the event, Yadav said, “This moment marks a significant milestone—not only for the people of Madhya Pradesh but for the nation at large. The rollout of BEML’s 2,100th Metro coach stands as a powerful reflection to India’s growing stature in advanced manufacturing, engineering excellence and indigenous technology development.

This forward-looking initiative will play a pivotal role in enhancing Madhya Pradesh’s industrial ecosystem, while creating meaningful opportunities for youth, MSMEs, and local communities, strengthening the foundations of inclusive and sustainable growth.”

The 2100th coach, built for MMRDA via DMRC, features GoA4-grade automation and India’s first Onboard Condition Monitoring System for real-time diagnostics. With modern commuter features, this coach sets new standards in safety, comfort, and innovation. BEML continues to power India’s metro growth with cutting-edge technology, the BEML stated.

“The location we selected for setting up the unit is truly special, as it already has all the necessary facilities in place, including logistics and academic institutions,” Roy said.

Meanwhile, Yadav also participated in the “Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh” event organised to attract investors and industrialists to invest in the state.