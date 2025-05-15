Channapatna lakes choked by sewage, lack UGD system

CHANNAPATNA: THE toy town Channapatna has water aplenty but not a drop is fit to drink. The reason? Sewage of the entire town is flowing into the lakes, resulting in the death of the water bodies, as there is no Underground Drainage (UGD).

Shettahalli Lake, a major water body which is just backside the Tahsildar’s office in Channapatna town, is filled with filthy water, weeds and silt. People also dump debris and garbage into the lake and have encroached upon portions of the lake.

Kudlur Lake, spread over around 850 acres, is the lifeline of the farming community where paddy, coconut, mulberry, babycorn, ragi are the major crops. It, too, is blighted by sewage.

The stormwater drains of the city and adjoining areas like Chikkamaluru have become sewage drains, poisoning the lakes and the groundwater.

Prakash, a local farmer, said that earlier they used to use the lake water for agriculture, washing clothes and utensils, besides taking bath and swimming regularly. Now, the water is contaminated.

Pointing out that about 20 percent of the lake has been encroached by those lands adjoining the backwaters of the lake, a resident of Kudlur said that the town’s sewage is a major problem and many involved in poultry farms and chicken stalls dump the waste into the lake during nights.

Also, many are engaged in fishery harvesting in the lake without paying royalty to the local grama panchayat or to the government, as no guidelines are issued by the government for awarding tenders. The gate, which was constructed to make way to flow of excess water after the lake filled, has been reduced twice by those encroaching on the lake in the backwaters, and bushes have grown on the tank bund making it difficult even to walk, he alleged, without wishing to be identified.