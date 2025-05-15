Decision on Anti-Communal Force in next three days, says Minister Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said that the final decision on the proposed Anti-Communal Force to tackle communal issues and crimes in Coastal Karnataka will be taken in the next three days.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Dr Parameshwara said that the government has already briefed the Director General of Police about the proposed force.

Soon after the murder of Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty near Mangaluru last month, Dr Parameshwara announced the establishment of an Anti-Communal Force on the lines of the Anti-Naxal Force to tackle communal issues on the coast.

The minister further said that a meeting was convened under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to discuss the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

Explaining further, Dr Parameshwara said that they have conveyed to the State Government the need to constitute an Anti-Communal Force on the lines of the Anti-Naxal Force. “This has to be discussed at the government level,” he added.

On BJP leaders submitting a memorandum to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to hand over the Suhas Shetty case to the NIA, Dr Parameshwara said that it is up to the Governor.