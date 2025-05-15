Karnataka government extends deadline for issuing A and B-Khatas by three months

BENGALURU/TUMAKURU: With the May 10 deadline to issue A-Khatas and B-Khatas for properties in urban areas expiring, and not more than 50 per cent progress achieved, the government has extended the date by another three months.

In February, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had set a three-month deadline as a one-time solution to issue B-Khatas for properties in unauthorised layouts, and bring them under the property tax net. The measure was expected to help the government generate about Rs 3,500 crore in revenue.

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh said they have received 10 lakh applications so far, of which 2 lakh property owners have received B-Khata. “Officials are verifying the remaining applications, and eligible owners will get B-Khata,’’ he said. There are an estimated 30 lakh properties in illegal layouts, he added.

Suresh’s office issued a release stating that CM Siddaramaiah had decided to issue B-Khatas to owners who had purchased sites or constructed houses illegally, including on land which is not converted, or developed without getting plan approval etc. Suresh said it was a one-time settlement, and owners could pay a fee and get B-Khata till May 10. They also propose to issue B-Khata to those who have General Power of Attorney, after the issue is discussed in the cabinet.

In Tumakuru, Minister for Municipal Administration and Hajj Rahim Khan told reporters that the period for granting A-Khata and B-Khata for houses and plots in urban areas has been extended by three months. He said the issue of B-Khatas was implemented to register houses and plots of the poor who were facing problems without any documentation, for the past 30-40 years. “The three-month period has expired, and since only 50 per cent of B-Khatas were issued across the state, the government extended the period by another three months,” he stated.

Action if Indira Canteens ignored, says minister

Rahim Khan said officers have been instructed to take strict action to provide clean drinking water to people in the municipal and town panchayat areas, maintain cleanliness in Indira Canteens, and serve clean and tasty food to the public.

The officers have been instructed to visit and inspect Indira Canteens frequently. “The state government implemented Indira Canteens to benefit the poor. Snacks and meals should be arranged in these canteens so that people do not face any inconvenience. CCTVs should be operational and strict action will be taken against officials if they are negligent in the management of Indira Canteens,” he warned.