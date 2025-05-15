Karnataka government hikes salary up to 55 per cent for NHM doctors, nurses

BENGALURU: The state government has approved pay revision up to 55 per cent for doctors and nurses under National Health Mission (NHM). There is a caveat--the new pay structure will be applicable only to newly recruited staff under the scheme.

The key beneficiaries of the pay upgrade will be MBBS medical officers, specialist doctors, and staff nurses working in Special Newborn Care Units (SNCUs) and Intensive Care Units (ICUs), said Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, addressing the press on Wednesday.

The revised pay structure has been cleared under the NHM Supplementary Record of Proceedings (RoP) 2024–26, he said.

With this cash injection, the government is aiming to tackle the high number of vacancies and improve healthcare services under the National Health Mission (NHM).

The existing employees have the option to resign and reapply for the positions under the new recruitment process if they wish to benefit from the revised salary.

As an incentive, these in-service candidates will be awarded two marks for every year of completed service, which will be considered during selection.

Currently, there are 9,041 staff nurse positions sanctioned under the NHM scheme, out of which 8,105 are filled and 936 remain vacant.

For MBBS doctors, 1,398 posts were approved, but only 819 are filled while 579 are vacant. Similarly, for specialist doctors, 305 out of 899 posts are vacant.