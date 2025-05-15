Karnataka HC allows probe against Sonu Nigam over controversial remark, bars cops from filing of final report

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday permitted the city police to investigate the crime registered against singer Sonu Nigam for his alleged statement linking a request to sing a Kannada song with the Pahalgam terror attack, a remark that triggered widespread outrage and upset people in Karnataka.

At the same time, the court permitted accused Sonu Nigam to appear through video conferencing for investigation to record his statement if so required or if the investigation officer (IO) wants to record his statement physically, he (Sonu Nigam) should bear the expenses of the IO.

However, the court restrained the city police from filing a final report till the next date of hearing.

“Till next date of hearing, the filing of final report is stayed”, said a vacation bench of Justice Shivashankar Amarannavar while also recording the undertaking given by the state government that they will not take any coercive steps against Sonu Nigam if he cooperates with the investigation.

The interim order was passed after hearing the petition filed by Sonu Nigam questioning the legality of the First Information Report registered by one Dharma Raj Ananthaiah with the Avalahalli police station in the city on May 2.