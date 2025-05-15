KPCC leader slams MP minister’s remark on Col Sofia, demands sedition case

MANGALURU: KPCC working president Manjunath Bhandary on Wednesday criticised Madhya Pradesh minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for allegedly calling Col Sofia Qureshi “sister of terrorists” and demanded that he be booked for sedition.

Talking to reporters here, Bhandary said the incendiary statement by Shah, who is an eight-time MLA, reflects the BJP’s mindset, and demanded that he be arrested over the same. Terming Qureshi as the proud daughter-in-law of Karnataka, he said such a mindset against people serving the country should not be tolerated.

Further, Bhandary urged a debate in Parliament over ‘Operation Sindoor’ in view of different claims by India, Pakistan and the US. He said while Pakistan claims to have won the battle, US President Donald Trump claims that he stopped it. On the other hand, India should have reclaimed Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which did not happen, he said.

Referring to the Opposition parties criticising Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his views on the India-Pakistan conflict, he asked why they are silent now on Trump’s statement. Further, he criticised Hindutva activist Chakravarthi Sulibele for his social media post on the tension between the two countries.