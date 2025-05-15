Man’s body recovered from gorge in Sakleshpur, police suspect murder

HASSAN: The body of a man was recovered from a gorge near Kallahalli village in Sakleshpur taluk on Tuesday. A coffee estate labourer found the body and informed police.

The man was identified as Sampath, from Kakkehole in Somwarpet taluk of Kodagu district.

According to police, miscreants had murdered Sampath elsewhere and brought his body in his car and dumped it in a gorge in Yesaluru police limits. In a joint operation, Kushalnagar police recovered the body from the gorge with the help of Yesaluru police.

A missing person complaint had been registered at Kushalnagar police station. Police probing the case said Sampath was using his friend’s car, which was used to ferry his body. The blood-stained vehicle was abandoned nearby on May 10. Police registered a case and launched a hunt for the murderers.

It is said that two years ago, Sampath had created a disturbance by throwing an egg at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah when he had visited Kodagu district for a public function.