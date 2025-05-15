Minor held for gangrape of 14-year-old in Belagavi, two absconding

BELAGAVI: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by three minors in Nanawadi of Belagavi.

The horrific crime has sparked widespread outrage, especially on social media, where people of Belagavi expressed deep anger and demanded immediate justice.

The incident reportedly took place a couple of days ago, but it came to light only after people started sharing the news on social media. As public outrage grew, pressure mounted on the police to take swift action.

Tilakwadi police registered an FIR and took the prime accused, who is a minor, into juvenile custody. Two more accused are absconding. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Speaking to TNIE, Belagavi Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbnyang confirmed that the prime accused, a minor, has been taken into custody. “Our police team is looking for two more accused, one of whom is a major. A thorough investigation will be conducted to deliver justice to the girl,” he said.