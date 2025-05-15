Special cabinet to discuss caste survey, says Home Minister Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Wednesday said that the government will hold a special cabinet meeting to discuss the Socio-Economic and Educational survey. He said this cannot be discussed in half an hour or 10 minutes during a regular cabinet meeting.

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had told the ministers to give their opinion regarding the caste survey in writing, and 11 of the ministers have done so. He said once all the ministers give their opinion, it will be discussed.

On the ongoing internal reservation survey for the SCs, Parmeshwara said that a few leaders approached him seeking one more month’s time to complete the survey for internal reservation for the SCs. “I have directed them to appeal to the CM as well as Justice Nagmohan Das who is conducting the survey. Internal reservation survey will be conducted till May 23,” he said.

When asked about complaints that students were taking part in the survey, he said he was not aware of it.

“Teachers had come to my house for survey, ‘’ he said. He said the survey is going on effectively in rural places, and there could be some shortcomings in urban areas.

On the BJP’s Tiranga Yatra, Parameshwara said the ongoing issue between India and Pakistan is about national security. “One need not have to make it political. The Congress is cooperating. We conducted Tiranga Yatra in Bengaluru and this was not limited to our party. We did not stress on politics or ideology. The BJP are doing now, if they had done it earlier, we would have joined,’’ he said.