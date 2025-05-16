Army won 1971 war, but Indira Gandhi lost it: BJP MP Radha Mohan Das

BENGALURU: BJP general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Radha Mohan Das Agarwal said the credit for the 1971 war victory should be given to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and not to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Thursday, the BJP leader said,”Our armed forces won the 1971 war, but Indira Gandhi lost it during the Simla Agreement with Pakistan in 1972. For five months, 93,000 Pakistani soldiers were treated like sons-in-law, 13,000 sq km of land was returned to Pakistan, and five crore Bangladeshis were not sent back, but India could not even bring back its soldiers who were in Pakistani custody,” the BJP leader said.

“The Army won the war and Indira Gandhi lost it,” he said, responding to a question on many Congress leaders recalling former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s contribution in the 1971 Indo-Pak War to question the Union Government’s decision over the ceasefire.

The BJP leader also hit out at US President Donald Trump and termed his claims on mediating the India-Pakistan ceasefire as “childish”.

“The BJP rejects any offer by Trump to mediate between the two countries,” he said. After the ceasefire, the PM stated that Pakistan’s DGMO approached his counterpart, requesting to stop the war, the BJP leader added.