Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited: Yellow Line set for partial launch in June

BENGALURU: The much awaited Metro Yellow Line, stretching 9.45km between RV Road and Bommasandra, is likely to begin operations this June after multiple delays. Initially, the service will be limited, with trains stopping only at major stations along the route.

Though the infrastructure has been ready for a while, the delay in launching operations was primarily due to the late arrival of new driverless train sets. While Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is confident of launching services next month, sources said that only partial services will be provided initially.

To start with, three trains will operate at a frequency of 30 minutes. Services will be available at five main stations, besides the terminal stations at RV Road and Bommasandra. Additional stations and trains will be introduced in a phased manner.

The Yellow Line, which connects Electronics City and southern parts of Bengaluru to the broader Metro network, is expected to significantly ease the city’s traffic congestion.

Earlier, BMRCL had hinted at a mid-May opening, but logistical setbacks have pushed the deadline. Now, with limited services ready for launch in June, commuters can expect gradual improvements in connectivity as more trains and stations become operational.

Metro service extension for IPL matches on May 17, 23

Bengaluru: In view of IPL matches to be held in the city on May 17 and 23, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) will extend the last train service up to 1 am, departing from all its four terminal stations -- Whitefield (Kadugodi), Challaghatta, Silk Institute and Madavara. The last train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (Majestic) towards all four directions will leave at 1.35 am.