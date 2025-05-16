CM Siddaramaiah to visit Hosapete Friday ahead of Sadhana Samavesha

HOSAPETE: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is slated to visit Hosapete on Friday to inspect preparation work for the Sadhana Samavesha programme, which is being organised to mark two years of the Congress government in the state.

Along with the CM, DCM DK Shivakumar and other cabinet ministers are also expected to arrive in Hosapete.

For the last one week, work on setting up of the dais is under way at the Puneeth Rajkumar District Stadium here, overseen by Vijayanagara district in-charge minister BZ Zameer Ahmad Khan.

Also, the district administration is planning a slew of programmes, including the distribution of over Rs 1 lakh land ownership certificates to various communities.

“Over 2 lakh people will witness the Sadhana Samavesha in Hosapete. The last two years of the state government have been successful, where it delivered good governance. For the last one week, stage preparation is on, and I am personally inspecting the work.

The CM and DCM will be arriving on Friday,” Zameer told TNIE. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and senior Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge are expected to address a large gathering at the samavesha on May 20.

“The district administration is ready for the event with proper arrangements, to make it comfortable for the public. Traffic management and security arrangements are also being put in place,” Zameer added.