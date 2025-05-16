FIR against three ' X' users for hate posts against Col Sofiya Qureshi

BELAGAVI: The Belagavi police have registered an FIR against Anis Uddin, an unidentified X account holder from Canada, who shared a post on the social media platform, alleging that RSS-supported groups attacked the family of Col Sofiya Qureshi in Konnur, Gokak taluk.

Two other unidentified X account holders, who shared the same post on their X handles, have been named as accused no.2 and 3 in the FIR.

Earlier, police sources told TNIE on Thursday that an FIR was filed against Madhya Pradesh minister Kunwar Vijay Shah on charges of condemning Col Qureshi at a public event. Shah had likened Col Sofiya to “terrorists’ sister”. However, it is unclear whether an FIR has been filed against the minister for his hate speech.

Meanwhile, the Belagavi police filed an FIR against Anis Uddin, who operates an X account with handle @uddinanis867, after his fake post began gaining traction. It may be noted that the account holder deleted the post on being warned by Belagavi SP Bheemashankar Guled, while he responded to Anis Uddin’s post on X.

According to police, it remains unclear whether Anis Uddin, who shared the post on X from British Columbia, is an Indian resident. The police have sought information about him from X, in an attempt to speed up the investigation. Two other accused in the case hold X accounts under handles -- ‘khubaani’ and ‘Drrumi’.