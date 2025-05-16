FIR against three ' X' users for hate posts against Col Sofiya Qureshi

BELAGAVI: The Belagavi police have registered an FIR against Anis Uddin, an unidentified X account holder from Canada, who shared a post on the social media platform, alleging that RSS-supported groups attacked the family of Col Sofiya Qureshi in Konnur, Gokak taluk.
Two other unidentified X account holders, who shared the same post on their X handles, have been named as accused no.2 and 3 in the FIR.
Earlier, police sources told TNIE on Thursday that an FIR was filed against Madhya Pradesh minister Kunwar Vijay Shah on charges of condemning Col Qureshi at a public event. Shah had likened Col Sofiya to “terrorists’ sister”. However, it is unclear whether an FIR has been filed against the minister for his hate speech.
Meanwhile, the Belagavi police filed an FIR against Anis Uddin, who operates an X account with handle @uddinanis867, after his fake post began gaining traction. It may be noted that the account holder deleted the post on being warned by Belagavi SP Bheemashankar Guled, while he responded to Anis Uddin’s post on X.
According to police, it remains unclear whether Anis Uddin, who shared the post on X from British Columbia, is an Indian resident. The police have sought information about him from X, in an attempt to speed up the investigation. Two other accused in the case hold X accounts under handles -- ‘khubaani’ and ‘Drrumi’.
The suo motu case has been filed against the three accused by the CEN police station, Belagavi. The officer who is the complainant in the case, Mukkanna Dyavappa Beloor, is in charge of the Social Media Monitoring Cell of the police department.
The complaint stated that the hate post shared by the three accused was aimed at inciting communal sentiments. While narrating the contents of the post, the complaint urged the police to initiate stringent action against the accused to ensure law and order.
In their post, the three had said: “According to sources, Sofia’s family home in Belagavi was attacked around 3 am by RSS extremists. Her son Sameer was brutally assaulted. The attackers searched for her daughter Hanima, who was fortunately in Delhi at the time. The Indian Army has reportedly restricted Col. Sofia’s movement and her entire family has been moved to Delhi for safety, as her name is now allegedly on the RSS hit list.’’
Man held for derogatory post about PM
Raichur: The Turvihal police have arrested a man for sharing a derogatory online post about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ajmeer (37) of K Hosalli village in Sindhanur taluk allegedly shared a derogatory post with a picture of the PM and a Rafale fighter jet on his Facebook page on Thursday morning. A case has been registered.