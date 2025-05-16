Hare Krishna temple in Bengaluru belongs to ISKCON Society Bengaluru, rules SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday held that the Hare Krishna temple in Bengaluru belongs to the ISKCON Society in the city.

The top court allowed the plea of ISKCON Bangalore challenging a Karnataka High Court order that ruled in favour of ISKCON Mumbai over control of the iconic Hare Krishna temple and educational complex in Bengaluru.

A bench comprising Justices A S Oka and Augustine George Masih delivered the verdict.

ISKCON Bangalore had moved the top court on June 2, 2011 challenging the high court's verdict of May 23, 2011.

In the plea, ISKCON Bangalore, represented by its office-bearer Kodandarama Dasa, contested the high court judgment that overturned a 2009 order of a local court in Bengaluru.