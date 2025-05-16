India and Japan gear up for joint Chandrayaan-5 mission

BENGALURU: Senior space scientists from Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) have conducted a two-day technical interface meeting on the joint Indo-Japanese Chandrayaan-5/Lunar Polar Exploration (LUPEX)) mission.

The mission, the date for which is yet to be decided, will be the fifth mission in the Chandrayaan series of lunar missions, in collaboration with JAXA, to study the lunar volatile materials, including lunar water, in the vicinity of a Permanently Shadowed Region (PSR) at the lunar South pole. Chandrayaa-5 will follow Chandrayaan-4, which ISRO is looking to launch sometime in 2027 to be India’s first lunar sample return mission.

Chandrayaan-5 will be launched by JAXA onboard its H3-24L launch vehicle, carrying the ISRO-made lunar lander. ISRO’s lunar lander will be carrying the lunar rover made by Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI). ISRO will also be responsible for developing a few scientific instruments for the mission, details of which are yet to be confirmed. The scientific instruments for this mission would be contributed by ISRO, JAXA, European Space Agency and NASA, all thematically connected with the exploration and on-site analyses of volatiles reserved in the lunar polar region.

The two-day face-to-face meeting, which was held over May 13 and 14 at ISRO Headquarters in Bengaluru, deliberated on various technical interfaces, joint mission implementation plan, as well as potential landing sites for the Chandrayaan-5 lunar mission.