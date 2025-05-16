Infra work amid rain draws citizens’ ire

BENGALURU: With the onset of monsoon, both the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) have been carrying out several civic works across the city.

However, residents have been voicing strong criticism of the civic bodies for undertaking such works during the pre-monsoon and monsoon periods, which they say causes significant disruptions and inconvenience to the public.

BBMP engineers, on the other hand, defend the timing, stating that the ongoing projects are part of the “annual maintenance” plan and must be completed before and during the rains to avoid further complications.

At Commissariat Road, roadworks are under way with large pipes being installed. Due to heavy rainfall in the past two days, traffic on this stretch has slowed considerably, mainly because of ongoing underground drainage (UGD) works.

BWSSB Executive Engineer Nagaraj, who is overseeing a Rs 22 lakh project in the area, said, “Funds for these works are allocated after the budget is passed and some projects are prioritised. In the next 15 days, we expect to replace the existing six-inch underground drainage pipes with a larger one-foot diameter pipe.”

Ravi Kumar, Executive Engineer, Mahadevapura, explained that under the Rs 2 crore annual maintenance grant per ward, several initiatives have been undertaken, including desilting drains, fixing footpaths, repairing potholes and replacing damaged drain slabs in 11 wards spread across Mahadevapura. Similarly, in KR Puram, concrete works on ward roads, particularly in Vignana Nagar and HAL wards, are in progress, along with drainage cleaning.