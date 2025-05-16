Labour Minister Santosh Lad slams PM Modi, seeks reason for agreeing for ceasefire with Pakistan

BENGALURU: Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking what forced the latter to agree to a ceasefire with Pakistan.
Addressing the media in Bengaluru, Lad also questioned the PM over claims made by US President Donald Trump that he mediated the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.
“Modi should clarify whether Trump offering more trade with India resulted in the declaration of the ceasefire,” Lad said. He also criticised Trump for seeing both India and Pakistan—which harbors terrorists—in the same prism.
“On what basis was the ceasefire declared? Pakistan continued to attack India even after the ceasefire. The Union Government had the support of the people of the country. There was an expectation that Pakistan would be invaded and attacked. But on what basis did you (PM) declare the ceasefire? Is everything your decision?” Lad questioned Modi, asking if the ceasefire was declared for trade as claimed by Trump.
Slamming the BJP for taking out a Tiranga Yatra, the minister said they should instead hold a “Trump Yatra”.
“People know what has happened in the country for the last 20 days. Our Armed Forces have protected the country. We have been successful in attacking Pakistan. However, some questions are being raised. The PM is being portrayed as the supreme on every issue,” he said.
“Why shouldn’t there be a war? It should have been done. This is what the people of the country wanted. But they (Modi and Trump) declared a ceasefire overnight. For what reason did they declare the ceasefire? Prime Minister Modi should answer,” Lad added. The minister alleged that the BJP uses any terror attack for its propaganda. “Was the ceasefire declared in consultation with the Armed Forces?” he said, adding that the credit for Operation Sindoor should go to the Armed Forces and not Modi or BJP.