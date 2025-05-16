Labour Minister Santosh Lad slams PM Modi, seeks reason for agreeing for ceasefire with Pakistan

BENGALURU: Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking what forced the latter to agree to a ceasefire with Pakistan.

Addressing the media in Bengaluru, Lad also questioned the PM over claims made by US President Donald Trump that he mediated the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

“Modi should clarify whether Trump offering more trade with India resulted in the declaration of the ceasefire,” Lad said. He also criticised Trump for seeing both India and Pakistan—which harbors terrorists—in the same prism.

“On what basis was the ceasefire declared? Pakistan continued to attack India even after the ceasefire. The Union Government had the support of the people of the country. There was an expectation that Pakistan would be invaded and attacked. But on what basis did you (PM) declare the ceasefire? Is everything your decision?” Lad questioned Modi, asking if the ceasefire was declared for trade as claimed by Trump.