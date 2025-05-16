Mansas left out of SC survey, demand recognition

BENGALURU: While the SC community survey is going on, the Mansas community, a little-known and numerically insignificant group, has alleged that their sub-caste has been left out of the survey.

As surveyors cover Karnataka, categorizing Scheduled Castes and collecting data, the mostly Tulu-speaking Mansa community — spread across the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu — claims its identity was erased from the list.

“Five lakh voices are being silenced,” says Achuta, a prominent voice of the community. “Our people identify as Adi Dravida or Adi Karnataka.”

The omission has sparked outrage, particularly since the Kantharaj Commission had previously acknowledged the Mansa caste. However, the latest enumeration by the Nagamohan Das Commission appears to have dropped it.

Asked whether Mansa falls under the ‘Left’ or ‘Right’ classification of SCs, Achuta said the caste is neutral, which is why it has been excluded. Some numerically significant SC communities from the Left and Right have invited them to join their groupings.

For over three decades, the Mansa community has fought for recognition, and fears they will lose whatever ground they have gained.

Former Backward Classes Commission chairman CS Dwarakanath said, “This is a serious lapse. The enumeration process must be revised immediately to include them. I suggest that other numerically insignificant communities among the SCs should also be accommodated.”