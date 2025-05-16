On its diamond jubilee, UAS awards 126 golds, 1,271 degrees at convocation

Karnataka

Governor Thaawarchand Ghelot and Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy arrive for the 59th convocation ceremony of UAS at GKVK on Thursday.
BENGALURU: The University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Bengaluru, marked its 60th year of establishment by hosting its 59th convocation ceremony at the Dr Babu Rajendra Prasad International Convention Centre, GKVK campus, on Thursday.

A total of 1,271 degrees were awarded, including 871 Bachelor’s, 311 Master’s and 89 Doctoral degrees. In all, 126 gold medals and 24 donors’ gold medal certificates were distributed to 63 students, stated Vice-Chancellor SV Suresha. Also, retired IAS officer V Balasubramanian and marketing director of IFFCO Yogendra Kumar were conferred honorary doctorates.

Agriculture Minister and Pro-Chancellor N Cheluvarayaswamy highlighted UAS Bengaluru’s academic and research achievements. He noted that the university has consistently ranked among the top State Agricultural Universities (SAUs) in India and produced a significant number of agricultural research scientists.

“The university has played a vital role in the success of the Green Revolution in Karnataka and continues to lead in agricultural education, research, and extension,” he added.

Delivering the keynote address, IFFCO Managing Director US Awasthi said, “Agriculture is more than just food production; it is the backbone of our economy, the heartbeat of rural communities, and essential to our ecological balance.”

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot said, “The university has played a crucial role in transforming agriculture through integrated farming systems, sustainable practices, mechanisation and land reforms.”

