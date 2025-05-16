Tribals from Bhimgad keen to relocate: Minister Eshwar B Khandre

BENGALURU: Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Thursday said tribals from Talewadi, Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary, in Belagavi, have agreed to come out of the forest and have opted for the voluntary tribal relocation programme.

Khandre said Rs 10 lakh will be given to each of the 27 families on May 17 in the first phase of the relocation programme. Following this, families will be given an additional Rs 5 lakh once they come out, post a thorough verification.

Under the voluntary tribal relocation programme, the state forest department offers two packages to tribals. In option one, each family is given Rs 15 lakh cash compensation and if they have adult children, each child is considered as an individual and is given additional Rs 15 lakh. In the second option, a cash compensation, along with a house and a job is given.

Khandre said he had interacted with the families last December, during the winter session in Belagavi and they had expressed willingness to exit the forest fearing increasing wildlife population. The relocation exercise is being done after a thorough survey and gram sabha meeting.

He added that their acceptance to relocate is a positive step not just towards conservation, but also for the people as they will get better facilities outside the forest, including road, water, electricity and medical attention. There are many other families in other patches of the forest which will also be relocated soon, he said.

Forest department officials said there are also families residing in Krishnapura, Gawadi and Mandepur areas in Bhimgad, which need to be relocated and work on this is being done.