Union set up to make NTA stop removing ‘janivara’

GADAG: This is an old story--tradition clashes with modernity. Probably in a first-of-its kind in the country, members from 28 communities who wear sacred thread, ‘janivara’, formed a union named ‘Sarva Janivaradhari Okkuta’ to end the practice of removing janivar, bangle, mangal sutra, etc. during competitive examinations such as NEET conducted by agencies such as National Testing Agency (NTA).

During the NEET held on May 4 this year, there were incidents in the state when the candidates were asked to remove their sacred threads by NTA.

On Thursday, the members gave a memorandum to Gadag Deputy Commissioner and demanded the use of scanners and detectors in examination halls instead of ‘insulting’ the candidates. ‘Sarva Janivaradhari Okkuta’ also held a rally in the town to create awareness about the values of janivara, mangal sutra, etc. among the people.

Leaders of various communities said the sacred thread can be removed only after death and there is a method to remove it. This should not be done during exams which will hurt our sentiments, they added.

Ganeshsingh Byali, a member of Rajput Samaj, said they would use new digital platforms to raise awareness and force NTA to course correct.

Lohit Jain, a Jain community member, said, “It is our ritual. No one should have rights to stop our religious practice.”