As tribals continue sit-in, Karnataka's Nagarhole relocation programme under scanner

BENGALURU: With a group of tribals claiming to be Jenu Kurubas staking claim over forest land in Nagarhole Tiger Reserve (NTR) since May 5, the issue has now caught the attention of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

PA Seema, Director, NTR, said that as on date, 1,800 families continue to stay inside NTR. “They have been given forest rights. But the 150-200 people who illegally entered NTR, on May 5, 2025, are not forest dwellers. They stay around coffee estates and now sit in protest in groups of 30-35 on rotation basis. All old applications demanding forest rights have been cancelled. Now 50 fresh applications are before Kodagu district administration,” she said.

The Forest Rights Act came into existence in 2008. It recognises the rights for habitation/self-cultivation of tribals/ dwellers who were actual occupants of forest land as on December 13, 2005. These people have to be staying inside for at least 75 years. NTR data shows the last tribal relocation was done in 2016-17.

Experts and forest officials admit to the gaps and ineffective implementation of the voluntary tribal relocation programme over the years in NTR, which has led to the present situation.