BBMP launches survey, awareness drive for Scheduled Castes in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: THE Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has taken up a comprehensive survey of Scheduled Castes in 27 Assembly constituencies under its jurisdiction.

The civic body has covered 58,122 Scheduled Caste households and 14,14,716 non-Scheduled Caste households and collected data so far.

To get the survey done in BBMP limits, 8,072 enumerators have been deployed. The palike will intensify the survey and conduct an awareness programme.

Palike officials from the Welfare Department said, “In collaboration with the Social Welfare Department, Government of Karnataka, the survey of Scheduled Castes in eight zones under the jurisdiction of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is being held.

Accordingly, awareness programmes have been organised in all eight zones for six days from May 15 to May 20 to actively involve the SC community in the survey.” The municipality is also organising street plays in the city’s colonies where the SC community is large, in crowded places, at signals, malls, market areas, bus stands, railway stations and other crowded areas to create awareness.