Bengaluru's Kendriya Vihar apartment gets notice over renewal of NOC

BENGALURU: The Kendriya Vihar Apartments in Yelahanka, often in the spotlight during monsoon season for severe flooding, with residents forced to use boats, are once again making headlines.
This time, the Fire and Emergency Services Department has written to the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), requesting a power disconnection due to issues related to the renewal of the No Objection Certificate (NOC). The department has also given one week to comply with the notice to get a renewal.
However, the apartment residents’ association say a proposal was sent in February to the department. It is alleged that even during the construction stage, no permission or clearance certificate was sought from the department by the association.
The department has also written to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) not to issue an occupancy certificate, and if already issued, it should be withdrawn. The development comes after an occupier in the apartment approached the fire department and alleged the bylaw violations, stating that the vehicles cannot come inside the apartment during a disaster.
Both BESCOM and BBMP have been given one week to comply with the order. Responding to the notices, the president of Kendriya Vihar Apartment Owners Association, Shiva Prasad said that a troublemaker has made a false allegation regarding bylaw violations, for which they have already obtained a High Court stay against coercive action from the BBMP and a communication was sent to Fire and Emergency Department over their notices.
“We will also share the court documents with the Fire and Emergency Department. About the NOC renewal, we have given a proposal for renewal in February, and it is pending consideration from the fire department itself,” he said.