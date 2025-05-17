Bengaluru's Kendriya Vihar apartment gets notice over renewal of NOC

BENGALURU: The Kendriya Vihar Apartments in Yelahanka, often in the spotlight during monsoon season for severe flooding, with residents forced to use boats, are once again making headlines.

This time, the Fire and Emergency Services Department has written to the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), requesting a power disconnection due to issues related to the renewal of the No Objection Certificate (NOC). The department has also given one week to comply with the notice to get a renewal.

However, the apartment residents’ association say a proposal was sent in February to the department. It is alleged that even during the construction stage, no permission or clearance certificate was sought from the department by the association.