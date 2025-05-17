CM Siddaramaiah hails Congress governance, slams BJP for neglecting Kalyana Karnataka

HOSAPETE: Asserting that the Congress government implemented Article 371J to ensure the development of Kalyana Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the BJP, including the Union government, of failing to allocate even a single paisa to the region. In contrast, the Congress government has released Rs 5,000 crore to the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB), he said.

At a press conference after reviewing the preparations for the upcoming Sadhana Samavesha in Hosapete on Friday, the CM said his government has delivered on the promises it had made. “All five guarantees are now being seen as a model for the entire country.”

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Siddaramaiah said, “When we announced the five guarantees, BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said such schemes couldn’t be implemented. But later, they promised similar benefits during assembly elections, including in our neighbouring state, Maharashtra, and won.”

Stating that the state’s capital expenditure stands at Rs 83,000 crore, which is an increase of around Rs 30,000 crore compared to the previous year, he said despite reserving funds for the five guarantees, the government is also pushing forward with numerous developmental projects. “Through the Sadhana Samavesha in Hosapete, we are sending a clear message that our government is delivering both welfare and development.”