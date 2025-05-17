ISRO's satellite to boost India's surveillance capability

BENGALURU: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch its 101st mission on May 18 with the launch of PSLV-C61/ EOS-09 satellite from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Shriharikotta.

The satellite, designed to see through clouds and darkness at the night sky, is a boost to India's satellite-based surveillance capability. This launch follows the India-Pakistan ceasefire after 'Operation Sindoor', and as New Delhi stays alert despite calm along the borders.

The "spy" satellite is designed by ISRO's UR Rao Satellite Center in Bengaluru. The C-band synthetic aperture radar enables the satellite to capture high-resolution images of the Earth's surface, which will be better than the Cartosat-3 satellite, which gets blinded at night.

Cartosat-3 satellite could only beam down images with a resolution of less than half a meter from its low Earth Orbit.

India has around 57 satellites in space, including four radar satellites in orbit.

The radar satellites were used to keep a watch on the borders after tensions rose between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Under the mission the scientists will place the all-weather earth observation satellite into the sun-synchronous polar orbit (SPO).

The PSLV-C61 is also the 63rd flight of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and the 27th using the PSLV-XL configuration.