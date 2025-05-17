Karnataka government unlikely to take up discussion on caste survey anytime soon

BENGALURU: The state cabinet is likely to wait for the completion of the internal reservation (SC) survey before taking up the Karnataka Socio-Economic and Education Survey, popularly known as the Caste census, for discussion.
The government has already postponed twice discussion on the caste census in the cabinet. Recently, Law Minister HK Patil said the issue would figure in the next cabinet meeting.
Congress sources, however, said that this is unlikely. Despite Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s insistence, more than 20 ministers have not given their views. And those who have given their views are said back the survey.
On one side, there is resistance within the cabinet. The government is also facing opposition within the party. Speaking to TNIE, a senior Congress leader said there has been opposition for the caste survey among religious heads, political leaders, organisations and even individuals.
The government is in a dilemma whether to take it up or drop, as they have spent crores of money on the survey.
Many leaders are also not happy with the report as it was done a decade back, which may not be relevant to some extent.
“The government may not take it up anytime soon, It may be delayed,’’ said the leader.
Transport Minister and senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy, who has given a letter to the CM expressing his opinion, said that there has been criticism over not including many households.
“Some people demanded to cancel it, some are demanding for re-survey,’’ he said. Reddy said the Election Commission of India does the electoral work. “Even after the last date, they get calls from people who have not enrolled and make provision for their inclusion.
We can also make similar step and urge people/family where they feel their names are left out, they can approach officials and get enrolled. Thus we can reach maximum families. People will also get some trust on this report,’’ he said.
Reddy, however, said this is a long exercise. “If the government agrees, it may take two more months. We have technology and mechanism. The survey can be completed. Once it is done, it can be discussed in the cabinet,’’ he added.
Meanwhile, with the Government holding ‘Saadhana Samavesha at Hosapete in Vijayanagara, to mark the completion of two years in power, many of the ministers who fear to lose their cabinet spots are busy going to Delhi and meeting the party leaders.
There is also a set of legislators who are lobbying for cabinet berths. There is a buzz that the government, if the high command agrees, might drop some ministers who are facing allegations and battling charges of non-performance.
Anjaneya: Survey should cover sub-castes
Chikkamagaluru: Congress leader and former minister H Anjaneya said on Friday that they have been fighting for internal reservation for the last 35 years and the state government has now ordered a survey of SC sub-castes. He told reporters here that there are 101 SC sub-castes and the survey should cover each sub-caste for internal reservation.
Former chief minister SM Krishna had appointed the Sadashiva Commission for quota among SCs, but its recommendations have not been implemented. However, CM Siddaramaiah is firm on clearing the confusion over internal reservation.
Hence, the CM ordered the survey. “This survey is to end on May 17. But we want the government to extend the deadline to cover all rural areas.” State governments have the right to extend internal reservation based on the Supreme Court’s verdict.