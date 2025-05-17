Karnataka government unlikely to take up discussion on caste survey anytime soon

BENGALURU: The state cabinet is likely to wait for the completion of the internal reservation (SC) survey before taking up the Karnataka Socio-Economic and Education Survey, popularly known as the Caste census, for discussion.

The government has already postponed twice discussion on the caste census in the cabinet. Recently, Law Minister HK Patil said the issue would figure in the next cabinet meeting.

Congress sources, however, said that this is unlikely. Despite Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s insistence, more than 20 ministers have not given their views. And those who have given their views are said back the survey.

On one side, there is resistance within the cabinet. The government is also facing opposition within the party. Speaking to TNIE, a senior Congress leader said there has been opposition for the caste survey among religious heads, political leaders, organisations and even individuals.

The government is in a dilemma whether to take it up or drop, as they have spent crores of money on the survey.

Many leaders are also not happy with the report as it was done a decade back, which may not be relevant to some extent.

“The government may not take it up anytime soon, It may be delayed,’’ said the leader.

Transport Minister and senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy, who has given a letter to the CM expressing his opinion, said that there has been criticism over not including many households.