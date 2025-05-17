Karnataka LoP Ashoka slams government over alleged 3,000 acres land grab in Bidadi

BENGALURU: Launching a scathing attack on the Congress government that has brought in the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), Opposition leader of Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka said, the land here in Bidadi is irrigation land and through GBA, Siddaramaiah government is attempting to gobble up 3,000 acres of land here.

Taking part in a protest against land acquisition by the GBA in Ramanagara on Friday, Ashoka said 70 per cent of sites by the Bangalore Development Authority are lying vacant. “Who will come to Bidadi to buy sites, as there are no takers for BDA in Bengaluru itself 2 lakh flats are empty.

Their action is not to build homes but to disturb peace. The government dragged Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s name into the controversy, but he dropped the project 20 years ago.

If Kumaraswamy had to build sites here, he would have done it in 2018 when he became CM again. He dropped the idea as this is the farmers’ land. BJP will not allow land acquisition in Bidadi,” said Ashoka.

He also said the intent of Congress is nothing but ‘loot’. The government is anti-farmer. “The farmers are the backbone, and they should survive. If the government goes ahead to take over land, then farmers will come to the streets. Around 10,000 acres are used for silk cultivation. The government wants to finish Silk City Ramanagara once and for all, and hence, they are attempting to acquire land,” said Ashoka.