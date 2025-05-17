Karnataka to geo-tag visiting olive ridley turtles

BENGALURU: Karnataka will be the second Indian state after Maharashtra to geo-tag olive ridley turtles that visit the state’s coast annually.

These geo-tags will not just have the identification number given by the State Government for others to report, but also track the movement of the turtles.

Elaborating, Haliyal Deputy Conservator of Forests Prashanth Kumar, who is also doing his PhD on this topic, said that when a turtle visits the Karnataka coast to lay eggs, a Precision Time Protection (PTP) tag will be clipped onto its back. Their nestings are found in Karwar, Honnavar, Kundapur, Udupi, and Mangaluru in Karnataka. The olive ridleys also visit Tamil Nadu, Goa, Maharashtra, and Odisha to lay eggs from December to May.

Each state will maintain a record of the geo-tagged turtles that visit their coast to lay eggs, and the same will be shared with the state that originally tagged the turtle and also other states to keep track of the turtles. To ensure this, the forest department is working in coordination with the Wildlife Institute of India and the Karnataka Biodiversity Board.

The need for geo-tagging rose due to multiple reasons. While some coasts are seeing a decline in the arrivals of the migratory species for nesting due to human interventions, others are seeing an increase.