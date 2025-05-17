SC survey panel seeks extension to May 28 for full inclusion of nomadic groups in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The committee conducting the state-wide survey of Scheduled Castes, headed by Justice Nagmohan Das, has sought an extension of its deadline from May 23 to 28 to ensure full and accurate enumeration. This is to accommodate responses from historically underrepresented nomadic SC groups such as the Lambani, Banjara, Alemari and others who have sought time to furnish details, said Justice Das here on Friday.

But the survey is on track for timely completion despite initial hurdles. Launched on May 5, it has already covered an estimated 72% of its target.

“We are confident of completing the survey well within May 28. The extension is not because of delays but to guarantee 100% inclusion and authenticity,” he told the media.

The ambitious survey has drawn national attention, with Union authorities seeking details into Karnataka’s methodology, he said, adding, “We have already shared our survey protocols and progress with the Centre.”

On concerns about the exclusion of certain SC communities, such as Mansa, Kembatti, Madiga Dasari and Mera, he said that while these groups are availing SC benefits under broader categories like Adi Karnataka or Adi Dravida, efforts will be made to ensure their accurate nomenclature in official records. “We will inform the government about their specific identities so that due process is followed to officially include them in the SC list, which currently comprises 101 castes,” he said.