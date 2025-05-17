SC survey panel seeks extension to May 28 for full inclusion of nomadic groups in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The committee conducting the state-wide survey of Scheduled Castes, headed by Justice Nagmohan Das, has sought an extension of its deadline from May 23 to 28 to ensure full and accurate enumeration. This is to accommodate responses from historically underrepresented nomadic SC groups such as the Lambani, Banjara, Alemari and others who have sought time to furnish details, said Justice Das here on Friday.
But the survey is on track for timely completion despite initial hurdles. Launched on May 5, it has already covered an estimated 72% of its target.
“We are confident of completing the survey well within May 28. The extension is not because of delays but to guarantee 100% inclusion and authenticity,” he told the media.
The ambitious survey has drawn national attention, with Union authorities seeking details into Karnataka’s methodology, he said, adding, “We have already shared our survey protocols and progress with the Centre.”
On concerns about the exclusion of certain SC communities, such as Mansa, Kembatti, Madiga Dasari and Mera, he said that while these groups are availing SC benefits under broader categories like Adi Karnataka or Adi Dravida, efforts will be made to ensure their accurate nomenclature in official records. “We will inform the government about their specific identities so that due process is followed to officially include them in the SC list, which currently comprises 101 castes,” he said.
Caste survey step towards social justice: Nagmohan
The survey has also uncovered attempts at misusing the SC quota, with individuals falsely claiming affiliation to communities like Beda Jangama and Budaga Jangama. Justice Das said, “No one can become an SC by mere self-declaration. Verification will be rigorous. District-level caste verification committees will do it as we are not the authority vested with that power.”
Last week, the survey faced technical glitches with server and software operations. Social welfare officers said these issues have been resolved, ensuring smooth data collection.
On enumerators collecting economic details, Justice Das clarified, “The survey also collects economic and social data, aligning with the Supreme Court’s directive in the Davinder Singh vs State of Punjab case. A seven-judge Constitution Bench had emphasised the need for scientific data to assess educational and social backwardness and inadequate representation in public employment — critical for internal reservation policies.’’
He said, “The Court has set a clear mandate — without data, there can be no justice in internal reservation. That’s why we’re collecting detailed economic indicators.”
On data collection in urban areas, he said, “Enumerating data in densely populated urban areas like BBMP zones poses unique logistical challenges.’’ He revealed that a dedicated control room and coordination committee are being set up. Additionally, private school teachers will be enlisted and trained for the task. Multiple enumerators will be deployed in localities with a high concentration of SC households.
An optimistic Justice Das said, “This is not just a survey, it is a step towards social justice and long-overdue recognition for all SC communities.”