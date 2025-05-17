Will support Karnataka to enhance public transport, says Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy assured the Union Government’s complete support to the Karnataka government’s move to enhance the public transport system in the key cities.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries received a formal proposal from the State Government seeking allocation of electric buses under the Centrally-sponsored PM E-Drive initiative.

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy submitted the state’s request, citing the need for enhanced urban public transport systems in key cities, read a statement from the Union Minister’s office.

Kumaraswamy said that the process of allocation is already underway and that Karnataka will receive electric buses in a phased and prioritised manner. “I will ensure that Karnataka receives all due support from the Government of India,”

Kumaraswamy said. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they are transforming public mobility across India, and Karnataka will receive buses under the PM E-Drive.

According to the statement from the minister’s office, 14,000 electric buses are to be allocated to 9 major cities under the PM E-Drive initiative and the scheme has an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore over a period of two years from April 1,.2024 to March 31, 2026.