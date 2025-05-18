Another eye in sky from ISRO to observe Earth

BENGALURU: By the time you are reading this, if all parameters have worked well, India will have achieved the significant milestone with the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO’s) 101st mission, having launched a more sophisticated eye in the sky — the earth observing satellite EOS-09 — on board the launcher PSLV-C61 from the First Launch Pad (FLP) at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, at 5.59 am earlier this (Sunday) morning.

The mission will place the EOS-09 into a Sun Synchronous Polar Orbit (SSPO) at an altitude of about 530 Km. SSPO is a polar orbit ensuring that the satellite remains in the same position relative to the sun and passes over a specific point on Earth at the same local time of day, consistently.

The mission carries a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload, capable of providing images for various earth observation application under all-weather condition, and is capable of earth observation through clouds as well as in the dark at night.

An SAR is a remote sensing technique employing radar signals to create high-resolution images of terrestrial features, unaffected by thick clouds, whether it’s day or night, or any weather condition presented. It is of high value for applications like environmental monitoring, emergency response, as well as in military reconnaissance.