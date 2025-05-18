CM Siddaramaiah targets top GST position for Karnataka

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday urged the Commercial Taxes Department officials to work towards positioning Karnataka at the forefront of GST collections in the country.

Speaking at the Golden Jubilee programme organised by the Karnataka Commercial Taxes Services [Officers] Association, in Bengaluru, the CM said that the state is now in the second place and the officials should try to take it to the first place in the country.

Stating that the Commercial Taxes Department officers play an important role in tax collection, he asked them to achieve this year’s tax collection targets. Karnataka is at the forefront in tax collection, and the government is committed to bringing more reforms in the tax payment process, he said, and added that tax evasion is high in Bengaluru.

The CM said the government will always respond to the genuine demands of government employees, but it will not tolerate dereliction of duty, and action will be taken against such officials.