DK brothers to enter milk cooperative sector politics

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, also KPCC president, and his younger brother DK Suresh, former Bengaluru Rural MP, seem to have chalked out a plan to take control of the milk cooperative sector.

As a stepping stone to become president of the reputed Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), Suresh filed his nomination papers for the post of Bengaluru Milk Union Limited (Bamul) from Kanakapura on Saturday.

Once elected, which is almost certain, he is likely to be nominated to KMF from Bamul which will pave the way for him to be a contender for the KMF chief’’s post. The elections to KMF are likely in a couple of months, after the polls to directors’ posts in Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Mangaluru and Ballari milk unions.

DK brothers’ move is being interpreted as a response to former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s family that held the reins of KMF with his son and former minister HD Revanna remaining KMF president for nine years. Revanna still has a grip on the sector and is the president of Hassan Milk Union Limited (Hamul) for the seventh consecutive term.

Suresh’s election as KMF president may set the platform for oneupmanship between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. Siddaramaiah’s man Bheema Naik, who has been KMF president since 2023, wants to continue in the post and may even contest the elections. He is credited with resurrecting the deal with the Andhra Pradesh government to supply Nandini ghee for Tirupati laddus.