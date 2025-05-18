Konkan will merge with Indian Railways, says Union Minister Somanna

CHITRADURGA: Union Minister of state for Railways V Somanna on Saturday assured that he would work towards getting the Konkan Railway merged with Indian Railways.

The minister said, “It was me who took-up the issue soon after becoming MOS railways and held a meeting at Mangalore. I have requested the Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnav to get the Konkan Railways merge with Indian Railways and it is in pipeline.”

When asked about the Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis requesting the Centre to merge the Konkan Railway Corporation with the Indian Railways, including the demands made by Goa and Karnataka state governments, Somanna said both the Maharashtra and Karnataka governments have to issue an NOC after which we can take-up the merger process.

The merger will usher in development in the state in general and on the coast in particular.” He also said the Konkan Railway Corporation started functioning because of the hard work of former defence minister George Fernandes.