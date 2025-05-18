Minister HK Patil slams Centre, says Karnataka committed to completing Upper Krishna Project

VIJAYAPURA: Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism Minister HK Patil reiterated the State Government’s commitment to completing the Upper Krishna Project (UKP), stating that despite hurdles, the development agenda remains a top priority for the Congress government.

Patil addressed a gathering ahead of the Congress’ Sadhana Samavesha rally in Hosapete on May 20 to mark the second anniversary of the party coming to power in Karnataka.

Patil criticised the Union Government for not issuing the gazette notification on the increasing height of the Almatti reservoir despite the verdict of the Krishna Tribunal.

“No BJP MP or ministers have raised their voice on this critical issue. However, all ministers from North Karnataka have met the Chief Minister and urged him to put pressure on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

He also pointed out that although Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced Rs 5,500 crore for the Upper Bhadra Project in the budget, funds are yet to be released.

“During the recent drought, we were compelled to move the Supreme Court to seek justice. Despite the Centre’s non-cooperation, our government is committed to pushing forward developmental projects,” Patil said.

On tourism, Patil emphasised that Vijayapura district holds unmatched potential.